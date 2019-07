Traffic Alert 🚨: Atlantic Ave has been reopened to traffic. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) July 1, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police say Atlantic Avenue has reopened to traffic Monday morning following a water main break.Atlantic Avenue from Whitaker Mill Road to Six Forks Road had been shut down since Sunday afternoon due to the water main break.Officials said the road was closed because the roadway was "unstable."