RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Drivers heading to the airport won't be able to take the Aviation Parkway Exit on Interstate 40 for a while.The Aviation Parkway Exit from I-40 closed Sunday and will be closed for 60 days.Drivers will need to take the Airport Boulevard Exit to pick up NC Highway 54 and on the way back to Aviation Parkway. The Southbound lanes of Aviation Parkway are blockedFor the latest traffic information, follow Kim Deaner ( @kimdeanerabc11 ) on Twitter.