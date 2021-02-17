I-85N closed due to overturned tractor trailer that spilled bedding onto road

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An overturned tractor trailer forced Interstate 85 northbound to close Wednesday morning.The crash happened just before 4 a.m. near the I-85/I-40 split in Orange County.The tractor trailer was hauling bedding of some sort. When it overturned, the bedding spilled out and had to be collected and cleared from the road.Traffic is backed up for miles with a detour forcing all traffic off I-85 and onto I-40 eastbound.Crews are still working at the site but hope to have the road reopened before 9 a.m.