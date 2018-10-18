TRAFFIC

Both directions of NC-42 closed in Johnston County near Clayton

Both directions of NC-42 closed near Neuse River Pkwy in Johnston County near Clayton.

This incident started at just before 11 a.m. and is expected to be clear just before 1 p.m.

Northbound US-1 near NC-540 in Wake County closed for more than an hour following a crash Monday morning.

The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. Crews shut down all northbound lanes of traffic until just before 8 a.m., when they opened one lane.

Traffic has resumed to normal between Exit 89 (New Hill Holleman Road )and Exit 93 (NC-540).

The traffic backup caused major traffic delays on US-1 northbound in Wake County near Apex.

Drivers should find alternate routes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffictraffic accidentraleigh newsdurham county newswake county news
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Major events slow down traffic in Raleigh Saturday
Lyft rolling out monthly subscription service nationwide
Teen was going more than double the speed limit in fatal crash
Man arrested in suspected drunk driving crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Rae Carruth released from prison 19 years after girlfriend's murder
Who is Rae Carruth? Ex-NFL player released from prison Monday
Migrant caravan swells to 5,000 while advancing toward US
Mega Millions: These NC stores have the most big wins
Milk is a symbol of white supremacy, PETA says
Dozens hurt when floor collapses during party near Clemson University
NC man accused of decapitating mother found not guilty by reason of insanity
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6B for drawing tomorrow
Show More
App State ranked in AP Top 25 for first time ever
Woman who dropped off toddler on TX porch blames misunderstanding
Community pays final respects to NC Trooper Kevin Conner
Youtube star orders two waters at NC restaurant, leaves $10K tip
'Broadway Sings for Florence' to raise money for Florence victims
More News