Both directions of NC-42 closed in Johnston County near Clayton

Both directions of NC-42 closed near Neuse River Pkwy in Johnston County near Clayton.This incident started at just before 11 a.m. and is expected to be clear just before 1 p.m.Northbound US-1 near NC-540 in Wake County closed for more than an hour following a crash Monday morning.The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. Crews shut down all northbound lanes of traffic until just before 8 a.m., when they opened one lane.Traffic has resumed to normal between Exit 89 (New Hill Holleman Road )and Exit 93 (NC-540).The traffic backup caused major traffic delays on US-1 northbound in Wake County near Apex.Drivers should find alternate routes.