TRAFFIC

Businesses, residents relieved as Raleigh's Newton Road reopens after sinkhole

EMBED </>More Videos

Newton Road between Falls of Neuse Road and Six Forks Road will be closed through August after a sinkhole opened during Monday's flash flooding (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh drivers can now use Newton Road between Falls of Neuse Road and Six Forks Road after the city finished repairing damage caused by a May sinkhole.

After a heavy rainstorm on May 21, nearly four inches of rain fell within an hour and a half, resulting in a water main to break.

Repairs were made to the stormwater pipe, water and gas mains and the road.

The road was originally supposed to reopen at the end of August.

The news couldn't come soon enough for area businesses and residents.

"It's been very bad because we've been having to cut through this subdivision over here to get back over here," said Duane Griffin, a north Raleigh resident. ""I just came through there just now. I told her I just came through, and I couldn't believe it was open--because they said the end of August."

Raleigh commutes 'complicated' by months-long Newton Road sinkhole closure
Newton Road between Falls of Neuse Road and Six Forks Road will be closed through the end of August after a sinkhole opened during Monday's flash flooding


Daniel Jaeger, is the facility manager at Slate Storage, a 594-unit storage facility off Newton Road that's about to open.

"We're brand new," Jaeger said. "We're trying to make a mark in this market and we hope to do really well. "This was from the ground up. It's a brand new building. When the sinkhole happened, we didn't think the bridge would be fixed until late August."

The road opening comes at a perfect time for Jaeger.

"We're trying to open a storage facility and we're kind of invisible right now," he said. ""It's enormous for us. Starting fresh ...people don't know our names here. This is the first Slate Storage in Raleigh."

The new culvert will allow more stormwater to run off through the drainage system without relying too heavily on overflow stormwater pipes during rainstorms.

The new design meets current standards and accounts for a 10-year storm, which is a storm that has a 1 in 10 chance of occurring in a given year, a city spokesperson said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictrafficroad repairroad closureraleigh newswake county newsfloodingstorm damagesinkholeRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest reopens after wreck involving tractor-trailer
Durham neighbors fed up with 'dangerous road,' NCDOT getting involved
Overturned fuel tanker causes traffic headache in northern Wake County
These are the most 'high-risk' intersections in Wake Forest
More traffic
TRAFFIC
Two killed in Johnston County head-on crash identified
Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest reopens after wreck involving tractor-trailer
Durham neighbors fed up with 'dangerous road,' NCDOT getting involved
Overturned fuel tanker causes traffic headache in northern Wake County
More Traffic
Top Stories
I-Team: Doctors can file to take guardianship of mental-health patients away from parents
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
Wake $550M school bond referendum closer to landing on November ballot
Burlington Police shoot, kill man armed with machete
Family says suspect in Toronto shooting had mental illness
Surveillance photos released of Raleigh CVS armed robbery suspects
Chapel Hill police seeking 3 suspects in CVS armed robbery
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Show More
Raleigh man charged with raping child over period of four years
Former president of UNC System C.D. Spangler Jr. dies
Trump considering revoking ex-Obama officials' clearance
Flash Flood Warning in effect for Harnett, western Cumberland, eastern Hoke Counties
Republican leaders hastily call for special session in Raleigh
More News