Capital Boulevard closed in both directions near Wade Avenue due to flooding

Capital Boulevard is closed in both directions between Wade Avenue and Lane Street due to flooding.

THE LATEST: Hurricane Michael moves through North Carolina

Inbound traffic is being diverted west at Wade Avenue.



Outbound is diverted west at Lane Street.
