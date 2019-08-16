Car crossed median and crashed into tractor-trailer, killing one on I-40 in Johnston County

Johnston County Wreck Blocking the Road: Involved Four 18-Wheeler I 40 EB near Hwy 42 - Exit 312 Extrication in progress

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Interstate 40 is back open and traffic is moving as normal after a deadly crash in Johnston County involving a tractor-trailer.The crash happened near the NC-42 interchange just before 9 a.m.According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a vehicle occupied by three people was traveling west on I-40 near exit 312 when it lost control, crossed the median and traveled into the path of a tractor-trailer going the other direction.The tractor-trailer crashed head-on into the car.One person inside the car died in the crash. The other two were seriously injured.The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.In addition to that crash, three tractor-trailers that were headed eastbound collided as they approached the original crash scene.It's unclear why the car lost control and crossed the median.