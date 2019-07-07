Car hit tractor-trailer, flew off bridge near I-85 N in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of I-85 Northbound in Durham near exit 178 has reopened following a bad crash Sunday morning.It happened just after 7:30 a.m.Durham police said a 2007 Infinity, operated by 32-year-old James Dingle, of Raleigh, struck a tractor-trailer on U.S. 70.The Infinity was then hit by a 2015 Cadillac and eventually went airborne, colliding with two bridge pillars and landing at the edge of I-85 N.Dingle was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, police said.He is in critical condition at the hospital.The road was closed for hours but reopened just before 11 a.m.Police say speed and alcohol are suspected factors and charges for Dingle are pending.