Car hit tractor-trailer, went off bridge near I-85 N in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of I-85 Northbound in Durham near exit 178 has reopened following a bad crash Sunday morning.
It happened just before 8 a.m. near U.S. 70.
Durham police said a car traveling on U.S. 70 lost control and hit a tractor trailer and went off the bridge landing on I-85.
The road reopened just before 11 a.m.
The extent of injuries is unknown.
