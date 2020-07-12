Traffic

Driver, car involved in reported crash near Cape Fear River found safe, Highway Patrol says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a driver and car previously believed to have crashed in the Cape Fear River Thursday has been found safe.

Highway Patrol said Sunday morning the driver and car did not enter the river as previously reported.

A search and rescue began Thursday night after reports of two vehicles running off the I-95 South bridge near Fayetteville and into the Cape Fear River.

First responders were made aware of the crash shortly after 7 p.m. A witness called to say that two cars crashed into each other before careening off into the river.

Friday afternoon, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office told media that 40 emergency personnel were involved. Nine boats and 10 dive team members searched the area.

Friday afternoon, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office told media that 40 emergency personnel were involved. Nine boats and 10 dive team members were searching the area. There are no leads.



First responders searched the river for hours Thursday night but did not find anything. Fire crews told ABC11 that the river could run as deep as 19 feet in that area.



The featured video is from a previous report.
