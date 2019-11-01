Mother, child pinned under tractor-trailer after scary crash on I-540 in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A young woman and her child are alive after a scary crash that ended up with their vehicle going underneath a tractor-trailer.
It happened in Raleigh on I-540 near Capital Boulevard during heavy rain on Thursday night. The mother and child were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ABC11 news crews were there around 9 p.m. to capture video of the vehicle's front end trapped under a FedEx truck.
