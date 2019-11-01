traffic accident

Mother, child pinned under tractor-trailer after scary crash on I-540 in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A young woman and her child are alive after a scary crash that ended up with their vehicle going underneath a tractor-trailer.

It happened in Raleigh on I-540 near Capital Boulevard during heavy rain on Thursday night. The mother and child were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ABC11 news crews were there around 9 p.m. to capture video of the vehicle's front end trapped under a FedEx truck.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleightraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENT
Man killed in wrong-way crash that closed Capital Blvd ID'd
Driver crashed into man on bicycle near I-85 in Durham
12-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit by car in Cary
Police ID man accused of killing woman in Durham hit-and-run
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First Freeze Warning of the fall issued for central NC
1 man dead in Halloween night shooting in Fayetteville
3 easy ways to reduce your wait time at the doctor's office
Central NC gets severe storms, damaging winds, dampen Halloween festivities
Durham chief, youth groups work to curtail, prevent gang-related violence
GOP pitches new teacher raises but governor doesn't play along
WEEKEND EVENTS: Giant moon display in Durham & food truck rodeo
Show More
Fayetteville family blames mail-order pharmacy for woman's death
16-year-old student arrested in gas station shooting near Enloe HS
Family makes Halloween costumes for NICU babies at WakeMed
Police say missing college student was harmed
Ind. woman found dead with 8-foot python around her neck
More TOP STORIES News