Car severely damaged in Raleigh crash that closed road and train track

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A car crash on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh forced officials to close the road and nearby train tracks.A blue four-door BMW was severely damaged in the crash. It appears to have crashed with a dump truck.The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Nowell Road.The BMW was pushed onto nearby train tracks, which is why officials had to stop trains in the area.Investigators have not released details about what caused the crash or how many people were injured in it.