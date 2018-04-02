TRAFFIC

Cary intersection getting a facelift

Work is set to begin at High House Road and Cary Parkway in the coming weeks to ease congestion in the area.

Josh Chapin
CARY, NC (WTVD) --
Relief is in sight for a busy intersection.

Town officials have been talking about this widening project for more than four years.

"It gets pretty backed up between Davis Drive and Cary Parkway," said Bryant Roxanne, who drives through the intersection frequently.

The widening project will bring an additional left-hand turning lane to three of the four intersections - everywhere but the southbound lanes of Cary Parkway.

All four intersections will receive right-hand only turning lanes. The project will also include new sidewalks and traffic signals.

Nico Robinson is more worried about declining business at the gas station during construction.

"The same thing happened like four years ago when I was at a different store off Leesville Road," he said.

Cary officials told ABC11 that they will not be doing construction during peak morning and evening rush hours.

The project costs about $5 million. More than 70 percent of funding comes from the Federal Highway Administration.
