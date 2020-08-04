Traffic

Cary man struck, killed on Durham Freeway; police looking for car involved

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a Cary man was struck and killed on N.C. 147 North early Tuesday morning.

It happened right after 5:30 a.m. on the Durham Freeway between Ellis Road and Glover Road.

Police said Jon Ryan Latham, 44, of Cary, was in the lane of the northbound freeway when he was struck by multiple vehicles. Latham was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound lanes between Briggs and Ellis are closed after a wreck on Tuesday.



Northbound traffic was shut down for more than five hours. The road reopened around 1 p.m.

Investigators are looking for a late model silver or gray Dodge Grand Caravan with pieces missing from the bumper.

Police are looking for a silver/gray Dodge Grand Caravan with pieces missing from the bumper (Car pictured is similar to one involved in crash)



Anyone who may have information on this crash can contact Investigator Henry at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29449 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
