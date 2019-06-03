Cement truck overturns, traps driver on Hwy 64 near Kelly Road in Apex

We are currently working a traffic crash with an overturned concrete truck on the off ramp from 540 to Highway 64. The ramp is blocked. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/0yZSNhRnzm — Apex Police Dept. (@ApexPolice) June 3, 2019

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A cement truck overturned on a ramp off Highway 64 in Apex.The truck crashed on the ramp for Kelly Road, which is located very close to the Highway 64, Interstate 540 junction.Apex Police Department and Apex Fire Department responded to the crash, shutting down the ramp and diverting traffic.The driver was stuck in the overturned truck until firefighters were able to free him.The driver's condition has not been released, neither has a cause for the crash.