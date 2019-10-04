Chapel Hill installing 'no turn on red' signs at 16 intersections

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The town of Chapel Hill announced Friday that an ordinance will go into place at the end of October that would prevent drivers from turning right on a red light at 16 intersections.
The ordinance, approved Wednesday by Chapel Hill Town Council, will go in effect October 31.
The majority of the intersections affected are in the central business district near UNC-Chapel Hill's campus with other locations focused on areas with high pedestrian traffic.
Chapel Hill plans to install "No Turn On Red" signs at each of the intersections with periodic education and enforcement by the Chapel Hill Police Department to remind people of the change.
The intersections affected by the new ordinance include:From Caswell Road (both approaches) to Estes DriveFranklin Street and Eastgate Shopping Center EntranceFranklin Street and Hillsborough StreetFranklin Street and Henderson StreetRaleigh Street and Cameron Avenue/Country Club RoadSouth Road and Country Club RoadFrom South Road (westbound approach only) to Columbia StreetColumbia Street and Rosemary StreetColumbia Street and Franklin StreetColumbia Street and Cameron AvenueRosemary Street and Hillsborough StreetRosemary Street and Henderson StreetRosemary Street and Church StreetManning Drive and Ridge RoadManning Drive and Paul Hardin DriveRaleigh Road (NC 54) and Hamilton Road
The intersection Cameron Avenue at Pittsboro Street was also recommended for review during the Town Council meeting. Town staff will continue to review the intersection and seek approval from NC Department of Transportation whether it needs to be added to the list.
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.