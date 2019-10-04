Chapel Hill installing 'no turn on red' signs at 16 intersections

From Caswell Road (both approaches) to Estes Drive

Franklin Street and Eastgate Shopping Center Entrance

Franklin Street and Hillsborough Street

Franklin Street and Henderson Street

Raleigh Street and Cameron Avenue/Country Club Road

South Road and Country Club Road

From South Road (westbound approach only) to Columbia Street

Columbia Street and Rosemary Street

Columbia Street and Franklin Street

Columbia Street and Cameron Avenue

Rosemary Street and Hillsborough Street

Rosemary Street and Henderson Street

Rosemary Street and Church Street

Manning Drive and Ridge Road

Manning Drive and Paul Hardin Drive

Raleigh Road (NC 54) and Hamilton Road

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The town of Chapel Hill announced Friday that an ordinance will go into place at the end of October that would prevent drivers from turning right on a red light at 16 intersections.The ordinance, approved Wednesday by Chapel Hill Town Council, will go in effect October 31.The majority of the intersections affected are in the central business district near UNC-Chapel Hill's campus with other locations focused on areas with high pedestrian traffic.Chapel Hill plans to install "No Turn On Red" signs at each of the intersections with periodic education and enforcement by the Chapel Hill Police Department to remind people of the change.The intersections affected by the new ordinance include:The intersection Cameron Avenue at Pittsboro Street was also recommended for review during the Town Council meeting. Town staff will continue to review the intersection and seek approval from NC Department of Transportation whether it needs to be added to the list.