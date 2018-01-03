TRAFFIC

Chickens run loose on California freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

California Highway Patrol officers were on poultry patrol when a mishap resulted in chickens running loose on the 605 Freeway. (CHP Santa Fe Springs/Twitter)

By
DOWNEY, California --
California Highway Patrol officers were on poultry patrol when a mishap resulted in chickens running loose on the 605 Freeway.

CHP officers had to stop traffic after at least 19 chickens found running loose in lanes on the southbound 605 early Tuesday morning.



Officers ran a traffic break and found some cardboard by the side of the road to help them wrangle the chickens to safety.

CHP tweeted photos and video of the chickens in lanes and a motorcycle officer collecting them.

Officers managed to collect 17 birds off the freeway. An additional two others had already died on the road.

Of the 17 brought to a local animal shelter, seven had to be euthanized because of severe injuries beyond care from a veterinarian.



Animal Control officials were called to the scene.

The owner of the chickens has until Jan. 6 to claim the animals, CHP said, citing the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority. After that, CHP said that any qualified person who lives in an area zoned for chickens may responsibly adopt them.

It still remains a mystery as to why the chickens were crossing the road.

"We have no trucks that stopped and no cages found on the roadway," said CHP Officer Jeremy Tolen. "So we're not exactly sure how they came to be on the roadway."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficanimal newstraffic delaytraffic accidentCHPchickencalifornia highway patrolroad closurefreewayDowneyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Four, including infant, hospitalized after serious crash in Cary
Part of Brookgreen Drive in Cary closed after water main break
'Superstreet' traffic changes coming to US 401 in Garner
Raleigh's Most Walkable Neighborhoods
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Moore County crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News