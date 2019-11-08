City of Durham wants your feedback on scooters

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Whether you love them or not, this is your chance to give your feedback on the City of Durham's scooter program.
The scooters rolled out in the Bull City in June, and since then more than 174,000 trips have been taken on the 600 scooters in circulation.
As part of the program evaluation, the city's transportation department is asking residents, business owners and visitors to give their feedback on this online survey.
"This survey asks our community to share whether they have used the scooters, what they like and dislike about the program, potential changes they'd like to see made to the program, and other feedback," Transportation Planner Evan Tenenbaum said. "The results will be evaluated by our department and used to inform future program recommendations, so we really want to hear from everyone about what they think so we can better craft this program to help meet Durham's growing transportation needs."
It'll be open through December 2.
You can take the survey here. Or in Spanish here.
NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.
