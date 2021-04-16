Traffic

City of Raleigh announces deal with 3 new scooter vendors

EMBED <>More Videos

Electric scooters will soon scoot out of Raleigh and into Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Various electric scooters will soon be rolling in Raleigh.

City officials have invited three new companies to be part of Raleigh's dockless scooter program: Lime, Bolt, and Spin.

Lime was one of the companies that left Raleigh back in 2019. The company currently operates micromobility services on the NC State campus.

Spin and Bolt provide service in Durham. Bolt recently acquired Gotcha, a former vendor in Raleigh.

"We applaud the work that Raleigh is doing to expand alternative transit solutions that are not only sustainable but also support social distancing," Spin spokesperson Vivian Myrtetus said. "With an extensive bike lane network already in place in Raleigh, we feel Spin will be a natural and complementary addition to the local transit network."

Lime, Bolt, and Spin will each maintain a minimum of 50 fleet vehicles up to 250 vehicles across the city when the program begins operation this May, according to the Raleigh Department of Transportation.

Collaboration with Lime, Bolt, and Spin will include efforts to promote responsible ridership, parking behavior, customer service response, and vehicle cleanliness to mitigate COVID-19 spread.

The electric scooter companies made their debut in Raleigh during the summer of 2018. Months later, City Council created regulations and fees specifically for rent-able electric scooters.

Companies balked and said the city made the cost of business too burdensome at the time.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated this evening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleighpublic transportationscootertransportationraleigh news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Demonstrations planned in central NC in response to police shootings
FedEx shooting: Police ID killer in rampage as former employee, 19
Tornado Emergency: The worst outbreak in NC history
Transcripts released after grand jury in Daniel Prude death votes to clear 3 cops
LATEST: 'Concerning increases' in COVID spread in young adults, NCDHHS says
Popular Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams shop coming to Durham
'Harry Potter,' 'Peaky Blinders' actress Helen McCrory dead at 52
Show More
Local veterans receive presidential volunteer award for pandemic work
Raul Castro confirms he's resigning, ending long era in Cuba
Family asks DOJ to reopen Tamir Rice case
Daunte Wright's family demands more severe charges for Kim Potter
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released
More TOP STORIES News