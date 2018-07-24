TRAFFIC

'I want to get home:' Cary mom frustrated by construction in Research Triangle Park

EMBED </>More Videos

RTP slow-moving road project has commuters driving up a wall. (WTVD)

By
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC (WTVD) --
A Cary mom frustrated by her commute has had enough.

"I want to get home to my family," Kelley Chapman said. "I think everybody else does too, and I think they want to do it safely."

Chapman has commuted to and from Research Triangle Park for 21 years. She said that since November, a project along Davis Drive has taken out one lane, making the afternoon commute a nightmare.



"I don't know what the ultimate goal is or when it's supposed to be done," Chapman said. "I think it's a walking lane or a bike lane but it's not entirely clear."

Chapman has changed the time she leaves work now because of the backup -- pushing her time by at least an hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"There's a pile of rock that literally has grass growing on it," she said. "I've seen a lot of construction and that doesn't look good."

She said she understands there will always be rush-hour traffic but said she wants to know when the project will be completed.

Other RTP professionals said they agreed.

"It seems to have lasted forever," said Michael Keefe, who works in RTP and lives in Apex. "There has to have been months where there was absolutely no work being done."

RTP has not responded to requests for comment for this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffictraffic delaycommutingwake county newsroad repairResearch Triangle ParkWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Businesses, residents relieved as Raleigh's Newton Road reopens after sinkhole
Two killed in Johnston County head-on crash identified
Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest reopens after wreck involving tractor-trailer
Durham neighbors fed up with 'dangerous road,' NCDOT getting involved
More Traffic
Top Stories
Trump recording secretly made by personal attorney released
Your crackers are tainted with salmonella. This might be why
Fayetteville hit with rash of cell-phone store thefts
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital following medical emergency at her home
Mega Millions: These NC stores have the most big wins
NC Coast is hot spot for prehistoric Megalodon shark teeth
Senior citizen attacked at Brier Creek Walmart, forced to withdraw money
Mars shines bright, visible through the end of July
Show More
Boy with Nerf gun helps little sister pull loose tooth
Raleigh cook competing on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
Family of missing Raleigh man plan to hire private investigator
Leaders push back as veteran retreat center eyes Hope Mills
Raleigh man beaten by officers files civil suit against state
More News