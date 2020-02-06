Traffic

Current Triangle traffic: Accident involving moped and vehicle on Highway 54 at Research Triangle Park

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating a serious accident at Highway 54 at TW Alexander Drive in the Research Triangle Park area on Thursday morning.

Early indications show a moped was hit by a vehicle around 4:40 a.m. There is no information about injuries.

Authorities have set up road flares around the scene. The surrounding stretch of Highway 54 was closed, but has since reopened.



The State Highway Patrol is investigating.

In Raleigh, Brooks Avenue is closed between Mayview Road and Rosedale Avenue due to a water main break, causing problems for drivers around N.C. State University.



