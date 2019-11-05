Current Triangle traffic: Crash blocks I-40 West at Harrison Avenue in Cary

Detour: Harrison Avenue to Weston Parkway to Evans Road to Aviation Parkway then back on I-40 #abc11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/rlTqNKfg08 — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) November 5, 2019

40W is shut down at Harrison. @NCSHP is directing drivers to get off at the exit. It’s already causing some traffic delays. Troopers are investigating what happened and say they’re not sure when the highway will be back open. @kimdeanerabc11 will have all of your detour info. pic.twitter.com/8ovj1iMlIq — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) November 5, 2019

A crash has shut down part of Interstate 40 West at Harrison Avenue in Cary on Tuesday morning.The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is directing drivers to get off at the Harrison Avenue exit. The closure is from Harrison Avenue to Aviation Parkway.All westbound traffic is being diverted by the highway patrol onto the Exit 287/Harrison Avenue exit ramp. Traffic can reenter the highway by going down the entrance ramp.Troopers aren't sure what happened and don't have a set time for the highway to reopen. Several cars were involved. A detour has been set up.