Crash causes backups on I-40 W near I-540 in Raleigh

A crash is causing a backup on I-40 near I-540 in Raleigh.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
What appears to be a multi-vehicle crash is causing some delays on I-40 W in Raleigh.



The crash was reported before 8 a.m. on I-40 near I-540.

Backups span a lengthy part of the roadway.

Traffic delays are being seen from Wade Avenue to 540.

Drivers should find alternate routes if possible.

Officials did not say how the crash happened or if anyone was injured.
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
