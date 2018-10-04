Crash causes backups on I-40 W near I-540 in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) --What appears to be a multi-vehicle crash is causing some delays on I-40 W in Raleigh.
This multiple car accident has turned I-40 WB into a parking lot.#abc11 pic.twitter.com/p0EuTD1cgV— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) October 4, 2018
The crash was reported before 8 a.m. on I-40 near I-540.
Backups span a lengthy part of the roadway.
Traffic delays are being seen from Wade Avenue to 540.
Drivers should find alternate routes if possible.
Officials did not say how the crash happened or if anyone was injured.