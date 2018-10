NC-147 Durham Fwy S/B: road blocked from Chapel Hill St to Vickers Ave. Back ups are excessive.#abc11#durham pic.twitter.com/ZB7oJdarpo — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) October 9, 2018

A crash closed the Durham Freeway near West Chapel Hill Street for about 30 minutes Tuesday morning.Officials reopened NC-147 southbound around 8:40 a.m.; however, delays are still expected.Drivers should find alternate routes.