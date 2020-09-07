Traffic

Major delays on I-95 in Johnston County after crash involving tractor-trailers

Drivers on Interstate 95 in Johnston County near Benson are experiencing major delays after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers.

Video from Chopper 11 showed two tractor-trailers and a pickup truck involved in the crash.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.

Multiple southbound lanes of the highway are closed near Interstate 40.

The traffic is also causing delays on I-40.

The road is expected to be closed for at least 30 minutes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficjohnston countycar crashtraffic accidenttraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Still no arrests 8 years after Faith Hedgepeth's death
LATEST: NC reports 'technical issues' with hospitalization data
Going somewhere? NCDOT officials hope you'll take the train
2 women, 3 children rescued while tubing on NC river
Tropical Storm Paulette forms in the Atlantic
What happens when we run out of hurricane names?
Pyro device at gender reveal party blamed for raging CA fire
Show More
Few Storms, More Humid Tuesday
LIVE: Biden meets with Pennsylvania union leaders on Labor Day
Indiana Univ. says students at boat party could face sanctions
SC man shot at multiple cars along I-95 before crashing in VA
Crews battle exploding CA wildfire after 207 airlifted from campsite
More TOP STORIES News