Crash closes eastbound New Bern Avenue in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A crash on New Bern Avenue near Old Milburnie Road in Raleigh closed eastbound traffic Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple cars were involved in the crash, with one appearing to have sustained fire damage.

Emergency crews taped off both eastbound lanes of New Bern Avenue with crime scene tape and stopped all traffic from moving through the area.

Drivers should find an alternate route or expect delays.

Stay with ABC11 as we gather more information about the crash.
