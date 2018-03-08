Crash closes I-40 eastbound near NC 55 and Durham Freeway

A crash has closed Interstate 40 eastbound near NC 55 on Thursday. The crash appeared to involve a car and a large truck.
The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m.
Emergency workers at the scene surrounded the car, which was sideways in the middle of the interstate after the crash.
The damaged vehicles were moved to the side of the road and the lanes reopened about 4:30 p.m.
