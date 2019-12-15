Crash closes I-40 W near NC-86 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash has closed all lanes of I-40 W near Exit 266 (NC-86) and has caused major backups.
The crash happened Sunday shortly after 11 a.m.
According to NCDOT, the road is expected to open by 2 p.m.
DETOUR:
Take Exit 266 (NC-86) and turn right. Continue on NC-86 North to New Hope Church Rd and turn left. Continue on New Hope Church Rd to reaccess I-40 at Exit 263.
