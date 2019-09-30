6-vehicle crash closes I-40 westbound in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of Interstate 40 westbound is closed in Orange County after six vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning.Delays are impacting about a four-mile stretch between Exit 270 (US-15) and Exit 266 (NC-86). Some drivers have had to wait in traffic as long as 30 minutes. Westbound traffic will be diverted to 15-501.Injuries are minor. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.