traffic accident

6-vehicle crash closes I-40 westbound in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of Interstate 40 westbound is closed in Orange County after six vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning.

Delays are impacting about a four-mile stretch between Exit 270 (US-15) and Exit 266 (NC-86). Some drivers have had to wait in traffic as long as 30 minutes. Westbound traffic will be diverted to 15-501.

Injuries are minor. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficorange countytraffic accident
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENT
Driver crashes into RV parked next to Fuquay-Varina home
Horse-trailer crash backs up traffic on I-95
4 die after bus with Chinese tourists crashes in Utah
Utah tour bus crash near national park kills 4: Officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 escaped Ohio inmates caught at Red Roof Inn in Cary
1 person killed in crash near Harnett/Wake County line
7-year-old girl shot in South Raleigh
Surf City fire destroys at least 7 homes
Panthers down Texans, move to 2-2
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Durham hit and run
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Show More
Crews battle massive fire at western NC campground
One injured in East Raleigh shooting, suspect still at large
Record-breaking heat hits Raleigh and Fayetteville
Fatal motorcycle crash in Chapel Hill
Wegmans opens in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News