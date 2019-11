I-40 WB is now closed between NC 210 and NC 242. Use NC 50 to NC 210 to avoid this mess. https://t.co/rclHfWAvoH — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) November 7, 2019

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash closed Interstate 40 westbound near Benson on Thursday morning.The crash happened just before 8 a.m.Chopper11 HD flew over the scene to see a burned out truck stopped in the middle of the interstate. Both westbound lanes of the interstate were closed.NCDOT estimated the scene would not clear until about 12 p.m.Details surrounding what caused the crash have not been released.