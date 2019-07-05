Interstate closed: Crash diverts traffic off all lanes of I-40 east near Davis Drive

Interstate 40 eastbound is closed near Durham at Exit 280, Davis Drive after a crash Friday afternoon.The road is expected to be closed for at least a couple of hours.The crash happened around 1:20 p.m.Travelers are advised to use caution while traveling through the area and follow the direction of on-scene personnel.To detour, continue on I-85 North to Exit 178 (US-70 East). continue on US-70 East to I-540 West, continue on I-540 West to reaccess I-40 East.Avoid the area if possible.