Crash involving motorcycle closes N. New Hope Rd in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating Wednesday after a motorcycle and an SUV were involved in a crash Wednesday.It happened on N. New Hope Road northbound at James Road, just before 5 p.m.It appears the motorcycle crashed into the driver's side of a white SUV.Traffic is expected to be affected in the area for a couple of hours.No immediate word on injuries.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.