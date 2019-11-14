Current Triangle traffic: Crash involving oil tanker closes lanes on I-40 East

Here’s a closer look at the crash on 40E near aviation. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/4TaA1NjcYW — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) November 14, 2019

Two lanes of Interstate 40 East near Raleigh-Durham International Airport are closed after a crash involving an oil tanker and a car.The NC DOT says the two right lanes are closed near the Aviation Parkway exit (Exit 285) on Thursday morning.Video from the scene appears to show where a car badly damaged after slamming into the back of the tanker. Both drivers are expected to be okay. Crews were at the crash cleaning up around 5 a.m.The oil tanker was empty.It's not known how long the lanes will stay closed.Another crash on Aviation Parkway near the I-40 westbound ramp is also causing congestion in the area. That crash involved a car and a tractor-trailer.In Durham, a water main break at the 400 block of North Duke Street has shut down the stretch of the road between Morgan Street and Minerva Avenue. The impacted part of the road is near Durham School of the Arts. Police are detouring traffic.