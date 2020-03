Current Triangle traffic: Crash shuts down several lanes of I-440 at Poole Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- In Raleigh, several lanes of I-440 eastbound are closed at Poole Road on Friday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.One lane of the stretch is open, allowing traffic to go by slowly. First responders were at the scene.Drivers should alter their routes accordingly.In Johnston County, there's a crash involving a tractor-trailer near Clayton close to the Highway 70/Business 70 intersection.For the latest traffic information, follow Kim Deaner ( @kimdeanerabc11 ) on Twitter.