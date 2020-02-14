Traffic

Current Triangle traffic: Crash shuts down several lanes of I-440 at Poole Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- In Raleigh, several lanes of I-440 eastbound are closed at Poole Road on Friday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.

One lane of the stretch is open, allowing traffic to go by slowly. First responders were at the scene.

Drivers should alter their routes accordingly.


In Johnston County, there's a crash involving a tractor-trailer near Clayton close to the Highway 70/Business 70 intersection.



