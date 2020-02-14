Current Triangle traffic: Crash shuts down several lanes of I-440 at Poole Road in Raleigh

One lane of the stretch is open, allowing traffic to go by slowly. First responders were at the scene.
Drivers should alter their routes accordingly.
Wreck involves two vehicles,, one overturned. Heavy delays. #abc11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/cMFQfb1qAQ— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) March 13, 2020
In Johnston County, there's a crash involving a tractor-trailer near Clayton close to the Highway 70/Business 70 intersection.
Crash involving Tractor Trailer near Clayton. #abc11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/j56DIn6U4x— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) March 13, 2020
For the latest traffic information, follow Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) on Twitter.