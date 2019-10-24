Crash slowing down traffic on I-440 east in Raleigh

A crash on I-440 eastbound between Poole Road and the I-440/I-40 split is stalling traffic in Raleigh on Thursday morning.Other traffic-related incidents on I-440 eastbound include a stalled car near the Glenwood Avenue exit.In Harnett County, a head-on collision on NC-210 near McNeill Hobbs Road is causing problems just south of Lillington.Also, watch out for a wreck in Clayton near the intersection of NC-42 and Barber Mill Road.Follow ABC11's Kim Deaner on Twitter for constant traffic coverage every morning.