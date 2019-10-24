Crash slowing down traffic on I-440 east in Raleigh

The crash on I-440 Eastbound between Poole and the I-440/ I-40 Split. #abc11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/bK2tkz8b8I— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) October 24, 2019
Other traffic-related incidents on I-440 eastbound include a stalled car near the Glenwood Avenue exit.
I-440 Cliff Benson Beltline E/B: stalled vehicle at Glenwood #abc11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/SjSbhplOup— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) October 24, 2019
In Harnett County, a head-on collision on NC-210 near McNeill Hobbs Road is causing problems just south of Lillington.
Head on collision on NC 210 in Harnett county, south of Lillington. #abc11 #traffic #harnettcounty pic.twitter.com/mPPsXOfgRj— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) October 24, 2019
Also, watch out for a wreck in Clayton near the intersection of NC-42 and Barber Mill Road.
Barber Mill Rd: incident at NC-42 #abc11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/of9sbhRt0U— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) October 24, 2019
