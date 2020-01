Current Triangle traffic: Crashes involving police car, tractor-trailer cause delays on Interstate 40 in Durham

Serious crash I-40 near Hwy. 54 in Durham county. @anariveraabc11 is on the way to the scene. #abc11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/hBcRdRaH56 — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) January 20, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pair of accidents are causing delays on Interstate 40 in Durham on Monday morning.The accidents are impacting I-40 Eastbound near Highway 54 and Highway 751. A tractor-trailer and an SUV are involved in the first crash. A secondary crash involved a Durham police car and another vehicle.The NC DOT reports there is heavy congestion. Traffic is moving slowly. Durham police are on the scene.We're working to learn more about these accidents.For up-to-the-minute traffic information, follow ABC11's Kim Deaner