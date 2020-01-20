Traffic

Current Triangle traffic: Crashes involving police car, tractor-trailer cause delays on Interstate 40 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pair of accidents are causing delays on Interstate 40 in Durham on Monday morning.

The accidents are impacting I-40 Eastbound near Highway 54 and Highway 751. A tractor-trailer and an SUV are involved in the first crash. A secondary crash involved a Durham police car and another vehicle.

The NC DOT reports there is heavy congestion. Traffic is moving slowly. Durham police are on the scene.


We're working to learn more about these accidents.

For up-to-the-minute traffic information, follow ABC11's Kim Deaner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffictrafficwake county newstraffic accidentraleigh newsdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cold couple of days on the way
Manhunt underway after 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Texas club
David Olney, 71, dies on stage during performance in Florida
LIST: Ways to celebrate MLK throughout Triangle this week
North Hills J.C. Penney to close in April
14-year-old found shot near Durham apartment
2 police officers killed in Hawaii shooting
Show More
NC father charged after tackling student during wrestling tournament
Man arrested in NJ, accused of breaking into ex's home in Garner
Lanes reopen after crash on I-40 W in Raleigh
Loud noise reported as military aircraft fly from RDU
How to avoid 'Expiring License' scam for Microsoft users: BBB
More TOP STORIES News