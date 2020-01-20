Current Triangle traffic: Crashes involving police car, tractor-trailer cause delays on Interstate 40 in Durham

The accidents are impacting I-40 Eastbound near Highway 54 and Highway 751. A tractor-trailer and an SUV are involved in the first crash. A secondary crash involved a Durham police car and another vehicle.
The NC DOT reports there is heavy congestion. Traffic is moving slowly. Durham police are on the scene.
Serious crash I-40 near Hwy. 54 in Durham county. @anariveraabc11 is on the way to the scene. #abc11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/hBcRdRaH56— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) January 20, 2020
We're working to learn more about these accidents.
For up-to-the-minute traffic information, follow ABC11's Kim Deaner.