Creedmoor Road closed near Mt Vernon Church Road in Raleigh due to serious crash

Creedmoor Road is closed in Raleigh due to a serious crash involving multiple vehicles.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Creedmoor Road is closed in Raleigh because of a serious crash involving multiple vehicles.

The crash happened in the area of Mt Vernon Church Road.

Four cars were involved. One car caught on fire, but the flames have been extinguished.



Injuries were reported. Emergency workers were seen cutting at least one person, a woman, out of a vehicle and placing her on a stretcher. She was rushed away by ambulance.

Drivers should use an alternate route.

The NCDOT estimates the road could remain closed through 6 p.m. or later.
