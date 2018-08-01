Crews work to fix water main break on Wake Forest Road

Part of Wake Forest Road near downtown remains closed late Wednesday as crews work to fix a water main break that could affect the morning commute.The city of Raleigh has closed the 1600 block of Wake Forest Road between Brookside Drive and Old Louisburg Road for emergency water repair.Work was being done to fix a small leak but workers hit a pipe and that led to a larger problem.The city said work is expected to be complete by 6 a.m. on Thursday.Motorists heading eastbound on Wake Forest Road should turn left on Brookside and proceed northbound on Capital Boulevard.Motorists heading westbound on Wake Forest should turn right on Old Louisburg Road and proceed southbound on Capital.Customers in the area should not experience any interruption of service.