Current Triangle traffic: Crash closes several lanes of I-40 West in Durham

One wreck is causing delays on I-40 West near NC 751 in Durham. Multiple lanes are closed between NC 54 and NC 751. Traffic was backed up about 2.5 miles.
Another crash close to NC 55 briefly closed the surrounding part of I-40 West.
I-40 WB is a mess in Durham right now. Multiple lanes are closed and back ups start before you reach the Durham Freeway.#abc11#Traffic— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) September 4, 2020
Drivers should take Glenwood Avenue to TW Alexander Drive if they're heading to Research Triangle Park from Raleigh.
The circumstances of the crashes are not known. ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
