Traffic

Current Triangle traffic: Driver crashes into power pole in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Steady rain and fog are causing problems for drivers on Monday morning.

There are several crashes across the area.

In Raleigh, a driver crashed into a power pole on New Bern Avenue near Trawick Road. There were no injuries, but the pole appeared to be snapped. Powerlines are down.

A crash near Interstate 40 westbound at Jones Sausage Road is believed to be serious. Garner police are responding to the crash, which is causing significant backups. We're working to learn more about this accident.





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffictrafficwake county newstraffic accidentraleigh newsdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local Iranians gather in Raleigh honoring Ukrainian plane victims killed
2 Fort Bragg paratroopers killed by IED
NC man sought after beating girlfriend when she refuses to help in crime
Census jobs recruiting tour comes to Cumberland County
NC non-profit sews pouches for animals impacted by Australian wildfires
Sanford woman shot, killed while sitting in car
Storms cause major damage at South Carolina high school
Show More
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted after woman stabbed during robbery
Volunteers clean up trash at Falls Lake
NC group looks for solutions to curb human trafficking
Goldsboro PD investigates officer-involved shooting
Fayetteville police mourn death of retired K9
More TOP STORIES News