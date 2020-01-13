Current Triangle traffic: Driver crashes into power pole in Raleigh

Accident on US-64-BR New Bern Ave Westbound at Trawick Rd. Serious crash,

#abc11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/xVKxrfhRUS — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) January 13, 2020

Rain, fog and crashes this morning. It's going to be a wet commute for all of you. #abc11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/DawTn2b5yS — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) January 13, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Steady rain and fog are causing problems for drivers on Monday morning.There are several crashes across the area.In Raleigh, a driver crashed into a power pole on New Bern Avenue near Trawick Road. There were no injuries, but the pole appeared to be snapped. Powerlines are down.A crash near Interstate 40 westbound at Jones Sausage Road is believed to be serious. Garner police are responding to the crash, which is causing significant backups. We're working to learn more about this accident.