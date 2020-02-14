Current Triangle traffic: I-40 Eastbound closed at Gorman Street in Raleigh

A crash has closed the stretch of road from Gorman Street to Lake Wheeler Road. The NC DOT said the crash happened around 7:30. Delays are expected to last through at least 8:30 a.m.
I-40 EB seeing most if not all lanes closed due to a serious crash near the Gorman Street exit. #ABC11 #traffic— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) September 30, 2020
Drivers should take Tryon Road as a detour. Major delays are expected.
The circumstances of the crashes are not known. Raleigh police are investigating the crash. ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
