Current Triangle traffic: I-40 Eastbound closed at Gorman Street in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Three lanes of Interstate 40 East are closed near Gorman Street in Raleigh on Wednesday morning.

A crash has closed the stretch of road from Gorman Street to Lake Wheeler Road. The NC DOT said the crash happened around 7:30. Delays are expected to last through at least 8:30 a.m.



Drivers should take Tryon Road as a detour. Major delays are expected.

The circumstances of the crashes are not known. Raleigh police are investigating the crash. ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.

