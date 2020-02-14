Current Triangle traffic: Lanes reopen after crash on I-40 West in Durham

One wreck caused delays on I-40 West near NC 751 in Durham. Multiple lanes were closed between NC 54 and NC 751. Traffic was backed up about 2.5 miles, into Wake County. As of 9:30 a.m., all lanes were back open.
Two people were taken to the hospital in the crash between a pickup truck and a sedan. One of the drivers had life-threatening injuries.
Another crash close to NC 55 briefly closed the surrounding part of I-40 West.
I-40 WB is a mess in Durham right now. Multiple lanes are closed and back ups start before you reach the Durham Freeway.#abc11#Traffic— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) September 4, 2020
The circumstances of the crashes are not known. ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
