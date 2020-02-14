Traffic

Current Triangle traffic: Lanes reopen after crash on I-40 West in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed in Durham after a pair of crashes on Friday morning.

One wreck caused delays on I-40 West near NC 751 in Durham. Multiple lanes were closed between NC 54 and NC 751. Traffic was backed up about 2.5 miles, into Wake County. As of 9:30 a.m., all lanes were back open.

Two people were taken to the hospital in the crash between a pickup truck and a sedan. One of the drivers had life-threatening injuries.

Another crash close to NC 55 briefly closed the surrounding part of I-40 West.



The circumstances of the crashes are not known. ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.

For the latest traffic information, follow Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) on Twitter.
