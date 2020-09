Current Triangle traffic: Crashes close I-40 West in Durham

I-40 WB is a mess in Durham right now. Multiple lanes are closed and back ups start before you reach the Durham Freeway.#abc11#Traffic — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) September 4, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 are closed in Durham after a pair of crashes on Friday morning.One wreck is causing delays on I-40 West near NC 751 in Durham. Multiple lanes are closed between NC 54 and NC 751. Another crash close to NC 55 has closed the surrounding part of I-40 West.The circumstances of the crashes are not known. ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.For the latest traffic information, follow Kim Deaner ( @kimdeanerabc11 ) on Twitter.