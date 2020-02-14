Traffic

Current Triangle traffic: Crashes close I-40 West in Durham

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 are closed in Durham after a pair of crashes on Friday morning.

One wreck is causing delays on I-40 West near NC 751 in Durham. Multiple lanes are closed between NC 54 and NC 751. Another crash close to NC 55 has closed the surrounding part of I-40 West.



The circumstances of the crashes are not known. ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.

For the latest traffic information, follow Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) on Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffictrafficwake county newstraffic accidentraleigh newsjohnston county newsdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Phase 2.5 begins Friday
Respite arrives during record-breaking hurricane season
3 injured in shooting near NCCU campus, Durham police say
Suspect in Portland shooting killed in struggle with authorities
Trump reportedly called fallen U.S. troops 'suckers': Report
Local museums prep to reopen after months of COVID-19 shutdown
Hot on Friday, but we cool down Saturday
Show More
Big Weather's big recipe: Pierogi Casserole
Morrisville police investigate carjackings, attempted break-ins
NYPD: Car drives through BLM protesters in Times Square
NCDHHS launches new public campaign targeting minorities
NC paid millions in unemployment. Now they want some of it back.
More TOP STORIES News