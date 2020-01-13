Traffic

Current Triangle traffic: Driver crashes into power pole in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Steady rain and fog are causing problems for drivers on Monday morning.

There are several crashes across the area with showers and thunderstorms littering the area.

In Raleigh, a driver crashed into a power pole on New Bern Avenue near Trawick Road. There were no injuries, but the pole appeared to be snapped. Powerlines are down and power crews are helping clear the scene.

A car crashed into a power pole on New Bern Avenue.



In Garner, a crash on Interstate 40 westbound at Jones Sausage Road is believed to be serious. The shoulder/on-ramp merging lane from Jones Sausage Road was closed until around 6:30 a.m.





