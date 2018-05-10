TRAFFIC

DA: Charges added after second person dies in crash

Elijah Brown died at Duke Hospital from severe injuries suffered in the Saturday crash. (WTVD)

HENDERSON, NC (WTVD) --
District Attorney Michael Waters has confirmed that Ryan Taylor has been charged with a second count of second-degree murder and a second count of felony death by motor vehicle after a second teen died days after the two-vehicle crash in Henderson.

Elijah Brown, 17, died from his injuries, Sgt. Chris Knox of the North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed to ABC11 on Wednesday evening.

Brown, of Henderson, was airlifted in critical condition to Duke Hospital after Saturday's crash.

Brown was a passenger in the same vehicle as Kasi Thompson, 16, who was remembered Wednesday as part of a standing-room-only funeral in Henderson, four days after she was killed in the same crash that ultimately took Brown's life.

Ryan Lee Matthew Taylor, 29, was charged with felony second-degree murder in Thompson's death, on top of other charges.

The Highway Patrol said Taylor failed to slow as he approached a vehicle with Thompson, Brown and another teen inside, causing the collision. They said he tried to run from the scene before he was caught by authorities.
In an exclusive interview with ABC 11 following Wednesday's memorial service, Keith Hargrove, Kasi's father, shared memories of his late daughter.

