Dangerous Brier Creek intersection to get stoplight

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Brier Creek residents have long cried out for something to be done at the intersection of Brier Creek Parkway and Globe Road. The intersection sits near a BP gas station and Kiddie Academy of Brier Creek and Brier Creek Elementary School.

"It's definitely not something I enjoy," said driver Ellen Groblewski. "It's just going to get worse. That's life now in RTP."

From July 31, 2107, to July 31, 2018, there were 15 crashes at that intersection.



Those wrecks include:
  • 3 angle crashes;
  • 4 left-turn different roadway crashes;
  • 7 rear-end accidents;
  • 1 sideswipe crash.


"It's bad enough I've seen car debris in the middle of the intersection," Ray Lee said. "And for that reason, I won't take a left on that intersection anymore. So I almost make a right no matter where I'm going."

Updated crash data provided by the City of Raleigh for Aug. 1, 2018 until Aug. 23, 2018 showed crashes nearly doubled -- jumping to 28.

  • 13 left-turn different roadway crashes
  • 14 rear-end crashes
  • 1 sideswipe crash


"I usually try to avoid (the intersection) if possible and go another way," said nearby resident Heather Graff. "If there was a light there, I wouldn't have a problem going that way. I get too scared I'll get into an accident or something."

The City of Raleigh and the NCDOT told ABC11 that funding has been approved to install a stoplight at the intersection.

Construction is expected to begin as early as next week.
