Dangerous Brier Creek intersection to get stoplight

Really happy to hear about this! The #BrierCreek intersection in #Raleigh is so dangerous. It's near @BrierCreekES and there is a lot of road work happening too 🥺. I saw a truck sideswipe a sedan last week. #NC #Traffic #RDU https://t.co/JgArsSE8PS — Aolani Donegan (@AolaniDonegan) August 26, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Brier Creek residents have long cried out for something to be done at the intersection of Brier Creek Parkway and Globe Road. The intersection sits near a BP gas station and Kiddie Academy of Brier Creek and Brier Creek Elementary School."It's definitely not something I enjoy," said driver Ellen Groblewski. "It's just going to get worse. That's life now in RTP."From July 31, 2107, to July 31, 2018, there were 15 crashes at that intersection.Those wrecks include:"It's bad enough I've seen car debris in the middle of the intersection," Ray Lee said. "And for that reason, I won't take a left on that intersection anymore. So I almost make a right no matter where I'm going."Updated crash data provided by the City of Raleigh for Aug. 1, 2018 until Aug. 23, 2018 showed crashes nearly doubled -- jumping to 28."I usually try to avoid (the intersection) if possible and go another way," said nearby resident Heather Graff. "If there was a light there, I wouldn't have a problem going that way. I get too scared I'll get into an accident or something."The City of Raleigh and the NCDOT told ABC11 that funding has been approved to install a stoplight at the intersection.Construction is expected to begin as early as next week.