RALEIGH (WTVD) -- In Johnston County, State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer near Clayton close to the Highway 70/Business 70 intersection on Friday morning.A Sheetz gas tanker was involved, one of five vehicles. There was also a flatbed tow truck involved that was on the side of the road. The wreck closed down part of US 70. Traffic was moving by on the right side of the road.It's not known how many people died or were injured.