Deputies chase minivan on I-40 in Wake County

Wake County Sheriff's Deputies raced down Interstate 40 westbound chasing a driver around 2:15 a.m.

WAKE CO., N.C. (WTVD) --
Deputies chased a maroon minivan with out-of-state tags. The driver finally stopped in the I-40 median just before Wade Avenue. It's still unclear what caused the driver to stop, but it did appear one of the tires blew out on the van.

ABC11 has not been able to confirm if any arrests were made but a female driver was taken out of the driver seat.

It's still unclear what started the chase.
