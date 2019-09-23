Driver charged in Chapel Hill crash that seriously injured pedestrian

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver has been charged in a pedestrian crash that left a young woman with serious injuries last week.
Chapel Hill Police said Monday that Terry Tyrone Green, 20, of Chapel Hill, is charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
The incident happened just after noon on Wednesday at 1520 E. Franklin St.. between Estes Drive and Elliott Road.
A 20-year-woman in the crosswalk suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries when Green's car struck her.
She was taken to UNC Hospitals for treatment. She has since returned home and is recovering, police said Monday.
Green remained at the scene after the crash.
"This crash is a very serious reminder that we all need to do our part to take care of the people around us," said Chapel Hill Police Capt. Donnie Rhoads. "There are many distractions for people driving, people walking, people riding, and people rolling, and limiting those distractions is in everyone's best interest. Community safety is a shared responsibility."
