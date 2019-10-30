traffic accident

Driver charged in fatal wrong-way crash that closed Capital Boulevard on Wednesday morning

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is dead and another was hurt after a car traveling the wrong way went down a ravine and flipped into a creek in Raleigh on Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. at Capital Boulevard and Wade Avenue, according to Raleigh Police Department. That stretch of road remained closed until about 7:30 a.m.



Jordan Jamal Aytch, of the 1900 block of Brentmoor Drive in Raleigh, was charged with careless and reckless driving, felony death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries but is expected to recover.
Police said it appeared Aytch was driving the wong way on Capital Boulevard when he lost control and ran off the road to his left, causing his car to flip and land in a creek.

The vehicle was mostly submerged in the creek and the passenger was ejected. He died as a result of his injuries. Police have not identified him.

The crash remains under investigaton.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleighfatal crashwrong waytraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENT
12-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit by car in Cary
Police ID man accused of killing woman in Durham hit-and-run
Two injured after car crashes into utility pole in Wake County
Many Triangle hit-and-run crashes remain unsolved
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Enloe HS after-school activities canceled after shooting in the area
Enhanced risk of severe weather for Triangle on Halloween
17-year-old among victims in Durham's rash of shootings
Tarboro man charged in deadly Princeville shooting
The 411: Everyone's pumped for 'The Mandalorian'
Cary man almost lost $20k when scammer took control of phone number
Halloween 2019: Carve your pumpkin like a pro
Show More
ISIS prisoner's chilling prediction after al-Baghdadi death
NCDOT plans for changes at intersection after 26 crashes in 2 years
Kevin Hart opens up about crash that seriously injured him
Pilot in crashed plane was cardiologist on way to lecture in NYC
Calls that threaten arrest within 48 hours are a scam
More TOP STORIES News